Summer Read Aloud: The Bad Beginning by Lemony Snicket
NHC Public Library Carolina Beach 300 Cape Fear Blvd., Carolina Beach, North Carolina 28428
Miss Meaghan has been tasked with sharing the unfortunate events that occurred in the lives of the Baudelaire orphans. Every month, you can pull up a cushion and listen as she reads from the first book on their lives. Afterwards, we will engage in a craft or activity, so we can momentarily forget about the dreary lives of Violet, Klaus, and Sunny. Kids ages 6-12. Registration is required for this free program. Contact Miss Meaghan at mweiner@nhcgov.com for more information.
Info
NHC Public Library Carolina Beach 300 Cape Fear Blvd., Carolina Beach, North Carolina 28428 View Map
Kids & Family, Talks & Readings