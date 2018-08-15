Summer Read Aloud: The Bad Beginning by Lemony Snicket

Google Calendar - Summer Read Aloud: The Bad Beginning by Lemony Snicket - 2018-08-15 14:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Summer Read Aloud: The Bad Beginning by Lemony Snicket - 2018-08-15 14:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Summer Read Aloud: The Bad Beginning by Lemony Snicket - 2018-08-15 14:00:00 iCalendar - Summer Read Aloud: The Bad Beginning by Lemony Snicket - 2018-08-15 14:00:00

NHC Public Library Carolina Beach 300 Cape Fear Blvd., Carolina Beach, North Carolina 28428

Miss Meaghan has been tasked with sharing the unfortunate events that occurred in the lives of the Baudelaire orphans. Every month, you can pull up a cushion and listen as she reads from the first book on their lives. Afterwards, we will engage in a craft or activity, so we can momentarily forget about the dreary lives of Violet, Klaus, and Sunny. Kids ages 6-12. Registration is required for this free program. Contact Miss Meaghan at mweiner@nhcgov.com for more information.

Info
NHC Public Library Carolina Beach 300 Cape Fear Blvd., Carolina Beach, North Carolina 28428 View Map
Kids & Family, Talks & Readings
please enable javascript to view
Google Calendar - Summer Read Aloud: The Bad Beginning by Lemony Snicket - 2018-08-15 14:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Summer Read Aloud: The Bad Beginning by Lemony Snicket - 2018-08-15 14:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Summer Read Aloud: The Bad Beginning by Lemony Snicket - 2018-08-15 14:00:00 iCalendar - Summer Read Aloud: The Bad Beginning by Lemony Snicket - 2018-08-15 14:00:00