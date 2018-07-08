Summer Movies at the Lake - Hidden Figures

Grab the kids, blankets and beach chairs and head to the Carolina Beach Lake to enjoy a free outdoor movie on a 'gigantic' screen. Movie goers can purchase cotton candy, popcorn, candy, soft drinks and much more. This week’s movie is Hidden Figures. You can also bring your own food and beverages (no glass or alcohol please). Movies start at dusk. Visit www.pleasureislandnc.org for a complete summer schedule.