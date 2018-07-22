Summer Movies at the Lake - View From a Blue Moon

Grab the kids, blankets and beach chairs and head to the Carolina Beach Lake to enjoy a free outdoor movie on a 'gigantic' screen. Movie goers can purchase cotton candy, popcorn, candy, soft drinks and much more. This week’s movie is View From a Blue Moon. You can also bring your own food and beverages (no glass or alcohol please). Movies start at dusk. Visit www.pleasureislandnc.org for a complete summer schedule.