Summer Movies at the Lake - View From a Blue Moon

Google Calendar - Summer Movies at the Lake - View From a Blue Moon - 2018-07-22 20:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Summer Movies at the Lake - View From a Blue Moon - 2018-07-22 20:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Summer Movies at the Lake - View From a Blue Moon - 2018-07-22 20:30:00 iCalendar - Summer Movies at the Lake - View From a Blue Moon - 2018-07-22 20:30:00

Carolina Beach 1121 N. Lake Park Blvd., Carolina Beach, North Carolina 28428

Grab the kids, blankets and beach chairs and head to the Carolina Beach Lake to enjoy a free outdoor movie on a 'gigantic' screen. Movie goers can purchase cotton candy, popcorn, candy, soft drinks and much more. This week’s movie is View From a Blue Moon. You can also bring your own food and beverages (no glass or alcohol please). Movies start at dusk. Visit www.pleasureislandnc.org for a complete summer schedule.

Info
Carolina Beach 1121 N. Lake Park Blvd., Carolina Beach, North Carolina 28428 View Map
Google Calendar - Summer Movies at the Lake - View From a Blue Moon - 2018-07-22 20:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Summer Movies at the Lake - View From a Blue Moon - 2018-07-22 20:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Summer Movies at the Lake - View From a Blue Moon - 2018-07-22 20:30:00 iCalendar - Summer Movies at the Lake - View From a Blue Moon - 2018-07-22 20:30:00