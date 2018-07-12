Summer Movie at Northeast

NHC Public Library Northeast 1241 Military Cutoff Rd., City of Wilmington, North Carolina 28405

Join us to watch Coco. A boy accidentally gets transported to the world of the dead and with the help of his deceased musician great-great-grandfather returns back to his family in this Disney/Pixar © film. Remember that light snacks, blankets, and pillows are allowed.

