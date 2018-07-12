Summer Math and Science Program

The Arboretum NHC 6206 Oleander Drive, City of Wilmington, North Carolina 28403

This program is designed for children ages 3 - 7 years old. Join us for a morning of hands-on math and science exploration. Programs will last approximately 45 minutes. Please feel free to bring a picnic lunch and stay for an extended period. Sunscreen, water, and towels are recommended for all programs. We will meet in the covered picnic table area. Register at www.nhclibrary.org.

Info
The Arboretum NHC 6206 Oleander Drive, City of Wilmington, North Carolina 28403 View Map
Education & Learning, Kids & Family
