Summer Fireworks by the Sea and Concert: Machine Gun

The best place to view this weekly spectacular show is on the beach strand located in front of the Courtyard by Marriott or on the historic Carolina Beach Boardwalk, where there is music at the Gazebo stage for your enjoyment. So 'pack up' the family and head to the Boardwalk in Carolina Beach. The music starts at 6:30 followed by the fireworks at 9:00. Follow Facebook for weather delays, changes and updates.