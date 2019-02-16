Summer Camp Fair 2019

Wilmington Parent Magazine will host its 16th Annual Summer Camp Fair on Saturday, February 24, 2019 from 10am-3pm at Mayfaire Town Center, at 817 Town Center Drive, next to H&M and across from the STEM Labs. The Wilmington Parent Summer Camp Fair is the only event of its kind in the area, providing families with a unique opportunity to explore the summer camp and enrichment options available to their children during summer break.