Summer Camp Fair 2019

to Google Calendar - Summer Camp Fair 2019 - 2019-02-16 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Summer Camp Fair 2019 - 2019-02-16 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Summer Camp Fair 2019 - 2019-02-16 10:00:00 iCalendar - Summer Camp Fair 2019 - 2019-02-16 10:00:00

Mayfaire Town Center 817 Town Center Drive Town Center Drive, City of Wilmington, North Carolina 28405

Wilmington Parent Magazine will host its 16th Annual Summer Camp Fair on Saturday, February 24, 2019 from 10am-3pm at Mayfaire Town Center, at 817 Town Center Drive, next to H&M and across from the STEM Labs. The Wilmington Parent Summer Camp Fair is the only event of its kind in the area, providing families with a unique opportunity to explore the summer camp and enrichment options available to their children during summer break.

Info
Mayfaire Town Center 817 Town Center Drive Town Center Drive, City of Wilmington, North Carolina 28405 View Map
910-518-0011
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Summer Camp Fair 2019 - 2019-02-16 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Summer Camp Fair 2019 - 2019-02-16 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Summer Camp Fair 2019 - 2019-02-16 10:00:00 iCalendar - Summer Camp Fair 2019 - 2019-02-16 10:00:00