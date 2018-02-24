Summer Camp Fair 2018

to Google Calendar - Summer Camp Fair 2018 - 2018-02-24 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Summer Camp Fair 2018 - 2018-02-24 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Summer Camp Fair 2018 - 2018-02-24 10:00:00 iCalendar - Summer Camp Fair 2018 - 2018-02-24 10:00:00

Mayfaire Town Center 6835 Conservation Way, City of Wilmington, North Carolina 28405

Wilmington Parent Magazine will host its 15th Annual Summer Camp Fair on Saturday, February 24, 2018 from 10am-3pm at Mayfaire Town Center, at the hhgregg location near Ulta and World Market. The Wilmington Parent Summer Camp Fair is the only event of its kind in the area, providing families with a unique opportunity to explore the summer camp and enrichment options available to their children during summer break.

Info
Mayfaire Town Center 6835 Conservation Way, City of Wilmington, North Carolina 28405 View Map
910-518-0011
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Summer Camp Fair 2018 - 2018-02-24 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Summer Camp Fair 2018 - 2018-02-24 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Summer Camp Fair 2018 - 2018-02-24 10:00:00 iCalendar - Summer Camp Fair 2018 - 2018-02-24 10:00:00