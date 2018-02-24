Summer Camp Fair 2018
Mayfaire Town Center 6835 Conservation Way, City of Wilmington, North Carolina 28405
Wilmington Parent Magazine will host its 15th Annual Summer Camp Fair on Saturday, February 24, 2018 from 10am-3pm at Mayfaire Town Center, at the hhgregg location near Ulta and World Market. The Wilmington Parent Summer Camp Fair is the only event of its kind in the area, providing families with a unique opportunity to explore the summer camp and enrichment options available to their children during summer break.
Info
