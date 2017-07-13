Summer Arts Matinee

Kenan Auditorium 601 S College Rd, Wilmington, North Carolina 28403

10:30am. Kenan Auditorium. Featuring narrated excerpts from Frances Hodgson Burnett’s classic novel, The Secret Garden, with musical illustrations and interludes with the Brierwood Ensemble, a chamber music project led by harpist Christina Brier with violinist Linda Estep, violist Clark Spencer, and bassoonist Helena Spencer. Please note: This is a sensory-friendly show designed to create a performing arts experience that is welcoming to families with children with autism or with other disabilities that create sensory sensitivities. Admission is $5.

Concerts & Live Music, Kids & Family
