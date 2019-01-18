× Expand Thalian Association Community Theatre Stuart Little

Stuart Little

Second Street Stage

Hannah Block Historic USO/Community Arts Center | 120 South 2nd Street

January 18th - 27th, 2019

Fridays & Saturdays at 7:30 pm | Sundays at 3:00 pm

Call 910-251-1788 for info and tickets.

Adapted by Joseph Robinette

Based on the book by E.B. White

This is the endearing classic about a mouse named Stuart Little who is born into an ordinary New York family. All the charm, wisdom and joy of the E.B. White original are captured in this adaptation by Joseph Robinette, who also dramatized the highly acclaimed stage version of Charlotte’s Web. The many adventures—both big and small—of Stuart Little are brought vividly to life in this story theatre presentation.