StriperFest is Cape Fear River Watch’s largest fundraiser of the year and we invite YOU to join us! Help restore the Cape Fear Fishery and have a great time while doing it! We have a thrilling Live and Silent Auction & Banquet Friday night and all day Saturday is packed with educational events, our one of a kind tag & release fishing tournament, seminars, boat trips up the Cape Fear and more! We have a brand new spring date this year – March 29th– 30th at the Coastline Convention Center. If you are interested in attending, sponsoring, donating an auction item or volunteering email us at jen@cfrw.us. Banquet ticket may be purchased. See our website for details!