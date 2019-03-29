StriperFest
Coastline Convention Center 501 Nutt St, Wilmington, North Carolina 28401
StriperFest is Cape Fear River Watch’s largest fundraiser of the year and we invite YOU to join us! Help restore the Cape Fear Fishery and have a great time while doing it! We have a thrilling Live and Silent Auction & Banquet Friday night and all day Saturday is packed with educational events, our one of a kind tag & release fishing tournament, seminars, boat trips up the Cape Fear and more! We have a brand new spring date this year – March 29th– 30th at the Coastline Convention Center. If you are interested in attending, sponsoring, donating an auction item or volunteering email us at jen@cfrw.us. Banquet ticket may be purchased. See our website for details!