Storytime at the Library

NHC Public Library Myrtle Grove 5155 South College Road, City of Wilmington, North Carolina 28412

9:30am; 10am; 10:30, Tuesdays. Main Library. Babies up to 18 months at 9:30 are invited to bring an adult lap and enjoy up to 20 minutes of books, songs, fingerplays & rhymes. Toddlers 18 months to 3 years old are invited at 10am to 20 minutes of books, music, and pre-literacy activities in Story Place. Preschoolers aged 3 to 5 are invited at 10:30am to 20-30 minutes of books, music, and pre-literacy activities in our storytime room! Call 798-6303 for details.

Info

NHC Public Library Myrtle Grove 5155 South College Road, City of Wilmington, North Carolina 28412 View Map
Kids & Family
910-798-6303
