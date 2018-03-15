StoryCOOKS - Happy St. Patrick’s Day: St. Paddy’s Day Parfaits

Google Calendar - StoryCOOKS - Happy St. Patrick’s Day: St. Paddy’s Day Parfaits - 2018-03-15 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - StoryCOOKS - Happy St. Patrick’s Day: St. Paddy’s Day Parfaits - 2018-03-15 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - StoryCOOKS - Happy St. Patrick’s Day: St. Paddy’s Day Parfaits - 2018-03-15 10:00:00 iCalendar - StoryCOOKS - Happy St. Patrick’s Day: St. Paddy’s Day Parfaits - 2018-03-15 10:00:00

The Childrens Museum of Wilmington 116 Orange St., City of Wilmington, North Carolina 28401

10am, Thursdays. Children’s Museum. A cooking club for preschoolers where we read a story and make a dish inspired by the book. Visit www.playwilmington.org for more information and weekly themes.

Info
The Childrens Museum of Wilmington 116 Orange St., City of Wilmington, North Carolina 28401 View Map
Food & Drink, Kids & Family, Talks & Readings
Google Calendar - StoryCOOKS - Happy St. Patrick’s Day: St. Paddy’s Day Parfaits - 2018-03-15 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - StoryCOOKS - Happy St. Patrick’s Day: St. Paddy’s Day Parfaits - 2018-03-15 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - StoryCOOKS - Happy St. Patrick’s Day: St. Paddy’s Day Parfaits - 2018-03-15 10:00:00 iCalendar - StoryCOOKS - Happy St. Patrick’s Day: St. Paddy’s Day Parfaits - 2018-03-15 10:00:00