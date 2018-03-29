StoryCOOKS: Betty Bunny Loves Chocolate Cake - Chocolate Frosting
The Childrens Museum of Wilmington 116 Orange St., City of Wilmington, North Carolina 28401
10am, Thursdays. Children’s Museum. A cooking club for preschoolers where we read a story and make a dish inspired by the book. Visit www.playwilmington.org for more information and weekly themes.
Info
The Childrens Museum of Wilmington 116 Orange St., City of Wilmington, North Carolina 28401 View Map
Food & Drink, Kids & Family, Talks & Readings