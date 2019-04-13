× Expand The Children's Museum of Wilmington STEM Earth Day Celebration

Hip Hip Hooray! Help us celebrate Earth Day! Through the NC Science Festival, CMoW is hosting a STEM focused Earth Day celebration where children can focus on the earth and how our actions impact plants and animals. Join us for Plastic Bag Weaving, Farm to Table Planting, Painting with Flowers, and MORE!

Thank you to our event sponsors: The NC Science Festival and Sea Glass Designs