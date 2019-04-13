STEM Earth Day Celebration

The Childrens Museum of Wilmington 116 Orange St., City of Wilmington, North Carolina 28401

Hip Hip Hooray! Help us celebrate Earth Day! Through the NC Science Festival, CMoW is hosting a STEM focused Earth Day celebration where children can focus on the earth and how our actions impact plants and animals. Join us for Plastic Bag Weaving, Farm to Table Planting, Painting with Flowers, and MORE!

Thank you to our event sponsors: The NC Science Festival and Sea Glass Designs

The Childrens Museum of Wilmington 116 Orange St., City of Wilmington, North Carolina 28401
910-254-3534
