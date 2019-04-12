Star Party

Join Cape Fear Museum, Carolina Beach State Park, Cape Fear Astronomical Society and many other community partners for a fun-filled evening of stargazing and astronomy-themed activities! This year’s theme, The Moon and Beyond, includes laser-guided constellation tours, planetarium shows, telescope viewings, stargazing tips and more. Be part of an event that is happening statewide and bring a flashlight.

At this FREE event, visitors can:

Go on a laser-guided, night-sky tour of the stars and planets.

Get up close views of the Moon, stars, planets and more using a variety of telescopes.

Enjoy a planetarium show for a fun orientation to the night skies.

Cuddle up with loved ones and listen to star-themed stories at the Stellar Story Corner.

Enter raffles to win prizes and passes to local attractions.