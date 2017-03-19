A Spring Musicale

Join Dr. Barry Salwen, international concert pianist and UNCW professor, as he performs a collection of pieces from Chopin, Liszt, Fanny Mendelssohn, Tchaikovsky, and Schumann. The concert will offer a colorful picture of the season, with songs of spring and evocations of Carnival! This event is free and open to the public. A $15 dollar donation is suggested and all proceeds benefit both the First Presbyterian Church and the Bellamy Mansion Museum.

Please email the Bellamy Mansion Museum at info@bellamymansion.org with any questions or visit First Presbyterian Church’s website at http://www.firstonthird.org/.