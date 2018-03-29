9am-12pm. Halyburton Park. Annual Spring Eggventure featuring kid-friendly programs and activities including Animal Eggs and Nests, Egglympics, Storytime, and a Nature Hike. Space is limited and pre-registration is required. Please note: Egg Hunts will take place at 9:30am (ages 2-3), 10:30am (ages 4-5), and 11:30am (ages 6-9).