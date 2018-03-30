Spring Day at Hubb's
Hubb's Farm 10276 US Hwy 421 N, Clinton, North Carolina 28328
Spring Day at Hubb’s – March 30, 12:00-4:00 p.m.
Hubb’s Farm, 10276 U.S. Hwy. 421 North, Clinton, NC 28328
A day of spring fun for all ages, with an egg hunt at 3 p.m. You’re sure to find something for everyone, with a picnic area, animals, giant slides, a giant sandbox and our popular tire mountain, rope mountain, barrel train, mini-zipline (weights up to 100 lbs.) and more. Concessions available.
FEE:
Pricing
- Under 2 ... Free
- 2—12 ... $8
- 13 & up ... $4
- Adults ... $4
Tickets available the day of the event or online at:
https://hubbscornmaze.mazeplay.com/Products/spring-day-at-hubbs--march-30-1
Hubb's Farm 10276 US Hwy 421 N, Clinton, North Carolina 28328
