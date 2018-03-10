Spring 2018 Book Sale

Google Calendar - Spring 2018 Book Sale - 2018-03-10 09:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Spring 2018 Book Sale - 2018-03-10 09:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Spring 2018 Book Sale - 2018-03-10 09:00:00 iCalendar - Spring 2018 Book Sale - 2018-03-10 09:00:00

NHC Public Library Northeast 1241 Military Cutoff Rd., City of Wilmington, North Carolina 28405

9am. Northeast Library. Free and open to the public. Come browse through thousands of books during one of the biggest sales and fundraisers. Come early to get first pick of the best books. Prices vary, and drop every day until the final day.

Info
NHC Public Library Northeast 1241 Military Cutoff Rd., City of Wilmington, North Carolina 28405 View Map
Charity & Fundraisers, Kids & Family, Markets
Google Calendar - Spring 2018 Book Sale - 2018-03-10 09:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Spring 2018 Book Sale - 2018-03-10 09:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Spring 2018 Book Sale - 2018-03-10 09:00:00 iCalendar - Spring 2018 Book Sale - 2018-03-10 09:00:00 Google Calendar - Spring 2018 Book Sale - 2018-03-11 09:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Spring 2018 Book Sale - 2018-03-11 09:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Spring 2018 Book Sale - 2018-03-11 09:00:00 iCalendar - Spring 2018 Book Sale - 2018-03-11 09:00:00