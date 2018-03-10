Spring 2018 Book Sale
NHC Public Library Northeast 1241 Military Cutoff Rd., City of Wilmington, North Carolina 28405
9am. Northeast Library. Free and open to the public. Come browse through thousands of books during one of the biggest sales and fundraisers. Come early to get first pick of the best books. Prices vary, and drop every day until the final day.
Info
NHC Public Library Northeast 1241 Military Cutoff Rd., City of Wilmington, North Carolina 28405 View Map
Charity & Fundraisers, Kids & Family, Markets