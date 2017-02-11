Special Olympics Polar Plunge

11am. Kure Beach. Shivering plungers brave cold conditions and dive into the chilly Atlantic Ocean after completing a 5K winding through the beach. Contestants are encouraged to dress up and find their inner superhero! Contestants can opt for the 5K Run-N-Plunge, a 1-mile fun walk or just the plunge, but no matter what you choose to participate in, the day is sure to leave you smiling! Register at www.plungenhc.com