Special Olympics Polar Plunge
Kure Beach 100 Fort Fisher Blvd., Kure Beach, North Carolina 28449
11am. Kure Beach. Shivering plungers brave cold conditions and dive into the chilly Atlantic Ocean after completing a 5K winding through the beach. Contestants are encouraged to dress up and find their inner superhero! Contestants can opt for the 5K Run-N-Plunge, a 1-mile fun walk or just the plunge, but no matter what you choose to participate in, the day is sure to leave you smiling! Register at www.plungenhc.com
