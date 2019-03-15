Southern Farm Days show
Boys & Girls Homes Horse Complex 8315 Sam Potts Highway, Town of Lake Waccamaw, North Carolina 28450
Sponsored by Cape Fear Farm and Heritage Association
So much to see and do!
Come join the adventure of old time farm living and activities. Watch demonstrations of antique farm equipment and daily farmstead activities using tools that were used by our great grandparents. Talk to exhibitors about daily farming activities and family life on the farm, as they put 50+ year old equipment and practices back to work.
www.southernfarmdays.com
Admission $8, under 12 FREE.
8:30am - 5pm Fri and Sat, 10am-5pm Sunday.
Festivals & Fairs, Kids & Family