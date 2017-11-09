Why the South Never had a Chance to Win the Civil War with Dr. Melton McLaurin

to Google Calendar - Why the South Never had a Chance to Win the Civil War with Dr. Melton McLaurin - 2017-11-09 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Why the South Never had a Chance to Win the Civil War with Dr. Melton McLaurin - 2017-11-09 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Why the South Never had a Chance to Win the Civil War with Dr. Melton McLaurin - 2017-11-09 18:30:00 iCalendar - Why the South Never had a Chance to Win the Civil War with Dr. Melton McLaurin - 2017-11-09 18:30:00

Bellamy Mansion Museum 503 Market St, Wilmington, North Carolina 28401

Join us in the Bellamy Formal Parlor for an intriguing lecture by Dr. Melton McLaurin, a former UNCW professor of history. This event is free and open to the public. Reservations are not required. Donations are greatly appreciated and benefit the Bellamy Museum’s educational programming.

Info
Bellamy Mansion Museum 503 Market St, Wilmington, North Carolina 28401 View Map
Talks & Readings
9102513700
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Why the South Never had a Chance to Win the Civil War with Dr. Melton McLaurin - 2017-11-09 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Why the South Never had a Chance to Win the Civil War with Dr. Melton McLaurin - 2017-11-09 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Why the South Never had a Chance to Win the Civil War with Dr. Melton McLaurin - 2017-11-09 18:30:00 iCalendar - Why the South Never had a Chance to Win the Civil War with Dr. Melton McLaurin - 2017-11-09 18:30:00