Why the South Never had a Chance to Win the Civil War with Dr. Melton McLaurin
Bellamy Mansion Museum 503 Market St, Wilmington, North Carolina 28401
Join us in the Bellamy Formal Parlor for an intriguing lecture by Dr. Melton McLaurin, a former UNCW professor of history. This event is free and open to the public. Reservations are not required. Donations are greatly appreciated and benefit the Bellamy Museum’s educational programming.
