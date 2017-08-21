Solar Eclipse Party

12:30pm. Cape Fear Museum. North America will experience an eclipse where the moon passes in front of the sun. The path of totality, where the moon will completely cover the sun, stretches all the way from Oregon to South Carolina. Observers outside the path of totality will still see a partial solar eclipse where the moon covers part of the sun’s surface. Here in Wilmington, N.C., we will be experiencing a partial solar eclipse. If you can’t make it down to South Carolina for the total solar eclipse, join us on the lawn for: Partial eclipse viewing, Family friendly games, Educational activities, and more!