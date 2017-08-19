Solar Science
NHC Public Library Northeast 1241 Military Cutoff Rd., City of Wilmington, North Carolina 28405
10am. Northeast Library. On August 21, 2017, we will experience a total eclipse of the sun. To prepare for this rare event, come to the Northeast Library to watch a documentary about the sun and build your own pinhole projector to safely watch the eclipse.
