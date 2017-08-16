Solar Eclipse Viewers

NHC Public Library Carolina Beach 300 Cape Fear Blvd., Carolina Beach, North Carolina 28428

10am. Pleasure Island Library. Join us every week for an activity, craft, or special presentation! This week we'll be making solar eclipse viewers in preparation for the eclipse on Monday, August 21st! Kids ages 5-12 are welcome! Registration is not required. Contact Miss Meaghan with any questions mweiner@nhcgov.com or 798-6385

NHC Public Library Carolina Beach 300 Cape Fear Blvd., Carolina Beach, North Carolina 28428
