Snake And Turtle Feeding
Halyburton Park 4099 S. 17th Street, City of Wilmington, North Carolina 28412
Enjoy a brief presentation about the live animals on display in the Events Center and then watch them feed. At least one snake and turtle will be fed during the demonstration.
Ages: 3 and up
Cost : $1
Wednesday 9/5 4:00 pm-4:30 pm
Wednesday 10/3 4:00 pm-4:30 pm
Wednesday 11/7 4:00 pm-4:30 pm
Wednesday 12/5 4:00 pm-4:30 pm
BIRD HIKES-FIRST FRIDAY
Ages: 5/up
Cost : Free
Join park staff for a leisurely bird-watching stroll around Halyburton Park the first Friday of each month. We'll search for migrants, residents, and point out year-round species too. These walks are for beginner birders and all are welcome.
Friday 9/7 9:00 am-10:30 am
Friday 10/5 9:00 am-10:30 am
Friday 11/2 9:00 am-10:30 am
Friday 12/7 9:00 am-10:30 am
NC BIRDING TRAIL HIKES
Each month we will explore a different site along the NC Birding Trail in the Coastal Plain. Each hike will be approximately 2 miles. Transportation from Halyburton Park is included.
Ft. Fisher
Time: 8:00 am-1:00 pm
9/20
Fee: $10
Sunset Beach
Time: 8:00 am-3:00 pm
10/18
Fee : $20
Lake Waccamaw
Time: 8:00 am-3:00 pm
11/8
Fee: $20
Wrightsville Beach
Date: 12/20/18
Time: 8:00 am-1:00 pm
Fee: $10