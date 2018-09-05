Snake And Turtle Feeding

Enjoy a brief presentation about the live animals on display in the Events Center and then watch them feed. At least one snake and turtle will be fed during the demonstration.

Ages: 3 and up

Cost : $1

Wednesday 9/5 4:00 pm-4:30 pm

Wednesday 10/3 4:00 pm-4:30 pm

Wednesday 11/7 4:00 pm-4:30 pm

Wednesday 12/5 4:00 pm-4:30 pm

BIRD HIKES-FIRST FRIDAY

Ages: 5/up

Cost : Free

Join park staff for a leisurely bird-watching stroll around Halyburton Park the first Friday of each month. We'll search for migrants, residents, and point out year-round species too. These walks are for beginner birders and all are welcome.

Friday 9/7 9:00 am-10:30 am

Friday 10/5 9:00 am-10:30 am

Friday 11/2 9:00 am-10:30 am

Friday 12/7 9:00 am-10:30 am

NC BIRDING TRAIL HIKES

Each month we will explore a different site along the NC Birding Trail in the Coastal Plain. Each hike will be approximately 2 miles. Transportation from Halyburton Park is included.

Ft. Fisher

Time: 8:00 am-1:00 pm

9/20

Fee: $10

Sunset Beach

Time: 8:00 am-3:00 pm

10/18

Fee : $20

Lake Waccamaw

Time: 8:00 am-3:00 pm

11/8

Fee: $20

Wrightsville Beach

Date: 12/20/18

Time: 8:00 am-1:00 pm

Fee: $10