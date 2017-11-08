Snake & Turtle Feeding
Halyburton Park 4099 S. 17th Street, City of Wilmington, North Carolina 28412
Enjoy a brief presentation about the live animals on display in the Events Center and then watch
them feed. At least one snake and a turtle will be fed during the demonstration.
Ages 3 and up.
Cost: $1
Wed 11/8 4-4:30 pm
Wed 12/13 4-4:30 pm
