Snake & Turtle Feeding

Halyburton Park

Enjoy a brief presentation about the live animals on display in the Events Center and then watch

them feed. At least one snake and a turtle will be fed during the demonstration.

Ages 3 and up.

Cost: $1

Wed 11/8 4-4:30 pm

Wed 12/13 4-4:30 pm

Info
Halyburton Park 4099 S. 17th Street, City of Wilmington, North Carolina 28412 View Map
Education & Learning, Kids & Family
910-341-0075
