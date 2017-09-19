Smart Start Family Read

5:30-7:30pm, Tuesdays until Nov. 7th. Northeast Library. Presented by Smart Start of New Hanover County using the national evidence-based Motheread® curriculum for parents & caregivers of children 2-5 years old. Learn how to share stories and the joys of reading with your children. Discuss discipline ideas and appropriate child behavior. Meet with other parents to share concerns, friendship and fun. Learn fun activities to do with your children that will help them in school. Registration is required for this FREE 10 week course. Please note, this course is not designed for children to participate, it is for the parents/caregivers only. Email or call Susan DeMarco for more details: sdemarco@nhcgov.com or 798-6353.