Smart Start Circle of Parents Support Group

5:30-7:30pm, Tuesdays through June 6th. Bridge Church, 2101 Market St. A parent-led support group focused on all the perfect and imperfect moments of parenting children with special needs and special healthcare needs, and strategies to make our family lives more fulfilling and successful. Programming is provided for children ages 12 and under, and the whole family is welcome and encouraged to attend. Free dinner for all and activities for children will take place at each meeting. Please contact 815-3731 for more information. RSVP’s are welcomed by not required.