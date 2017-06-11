Wilmington Ballet Company presents the spectacular classic ballet, Sleeping Beauty, in all of it's traditional glory. Principal roles will showcase magnificent beloved guest artist from The Washington Ballet and Columbia Classical Ballet. Spectacular classically trained local professionals and students will perform the corps de ballet. Renowned for special affects and unique surprises, WBC's Sleeping Beauty will have moments of acrobatics, special affects, and scenic surprises sure to please our loyal fans. Gorgeous sets and amazing custom costumes will mesmerize all who love the majesty of the classics.

​Pre-show starts at 1:15 and 6:15

Show times: 2:00pm and 7:00pm

Show run time is 1.5 hour divided into two Acts

​Intermission is 20 min

Tickets: $5-$25