Sign Language Playgroup
Hannah Block Historic USO/ Community Arts Center 120 S. Second Street., Wilmington, North Carolina 28401
11-11:45am, Thursdays. USO Community Arts Center. Come sign with us at Sign Language Playgroup! We'll learn new signs for 20 minutes and then have 20 minutes of free play. Every Thursday has a different theme. $20 for 4 weeks. Call or text Michaela at 603-581-6053 to sign up.
Info
Hannah Block Historic USO/ Community Arts Center 120 S. Second Street., Wilmington, North Carolina 28401 View Map
Education & Learning, Kids & Family