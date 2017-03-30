Sign Language Playgroup

Hannah Block Historic USO/ Community Arts Center 120 S. Second Street., Wilmington, North Carolina 28401

11-11:45am, Thursdays. USO Community Arts Center. Come sign with us at Sign Language Playgroup! We'll learn new signs for 20 minutes and then have 20 minutes of free play. Every Thursday has a different theme. $20 for 4 weeks. Call or text Michaela at 603-581-6053 to sign up.

Hannah Block Historic USO/ Community Arts Center 120 S. Second Street., Wilmington, North Carolina 28401 View Map

Education & Learning, Kids & Family

