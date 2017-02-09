Sign Language Playgroup

Google Calendar - Sign Language Playgroup - 2017-02-09 11:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Sign Language Playgroup - 2017-02-09 11:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Sign Language Playgroup - 2017-02-09 11:00:00 iCalendar - Sign Language Playgroup - 2017-02-09 11:00:00

Hannah Block Historic USO/ Community Arts Center 120 S. Second Street., Wilmington, North Carolina 28401

11-11:45am, Thursdays. USO Community Arts Center. Come learn sign language with us as we read stories, sing songs, and play games! Great for ages 0-5. Weekly themes of bath time, colors, transportation, and weather. $20 for 4 class punch card or $8 for one class. No reservation required. Visit Signing with Michaela on Facebook or call 603-581-6053 for more information.

Info

Hannah Block Historic USO/ Community Arts Center 120 S. Second Street., Wilmington, North Carolina 28401 View Map

Education & Learning, Kids & Family

Google Calendar - Sign Language Playgroup - 2017-02-09 11:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Sign Language Playgroup - 2017-02-09 11:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Sign Language Playgroup - 2017-02-09 11:00:00 iCalendar - Sign Language Playgroup - 2017-02-09 11:00:00 Google Calendar - Sign Language Playgroup - 2017-02-16 11:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Sign Language Playgroup - 2017-02-16 11:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Sign Language Playgroup - 2017-02-16 11:00:00 iCalendar - Sign Language Playgroup - 2017-02-16 11:00:00 Google Calendar - Sign Language Playgroup - 2017-02-23 11:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Sign Language Playgroup - 2017-02-23 11:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Sign Language Playgroup - 2017-02-23 11:00:00 iCalendar - Sign Language Playgroup - 2017-02-23 11:00:00