SideOut For Sam

Our dear friend Sam Martin passed away on August 2, 2017. Sam was madly in love with his wife Katie and an adoring father to his children, Sammy and Quinn. Sam was loved by many, whether it was childhood friends, people he met at the family's Ashton Farm, volleyball team mates, or his Port City Church family. To keep his memory alive through activities he loved, friends are organizing a day of volleyball, music, children's activities and cornhole to remember Sam and support Katie, Sammy and Quinn.