Sensory Cinema

5-7pm. Northeast Library. Join us for a sensory supportive movie showing of The Jungle Book! This is a showing of the live action version from 2016. Lights will be on and the sound will be lowered. There will be space to move around, and no "shhh-ing" allowed! Sensory tools will also be available to use. All ages and abilities are encouraged to attend. Please bring snacks and blankets to make your movie-watching experience more enjoyable! Registration not required.