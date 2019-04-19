See Ya’ Later Alligator Cruise

Join us for this one of a kind 50 minute cruise. We will have on board a LIVE juvenile American alligator from the NC Aquarium at Fort Fisher, with their outreach educator.

This is an opportunity for an up close encounter with the alligator while learning all the fascinating facts about them & their habitat. The alligators are threatening & intriguing and lives in the local waters here. North Carolina is the northernmost location for the American Alligator. While cruising you will learn about their habitat, biology and habits of the American Alligator.

Adult: $12

Child: $12