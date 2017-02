Seahawk Family Arts Matinee: Seussical

2pm. Kenan Auditorium. The Seahawk Family Arts Matinee at Kenan Auditorium in Wilmington, NC, features “Seussical” presented by Theatreworks USA. Amusing mischief-maker The Cat in the Hat hosts this musical adventure that includes memorable Dr. Seuss characters like Horton, Miss Gertrude McFuzz, Maysie La Bird, and JoJo. Get your tickets at uncw.edu/presents/FAM 962-3500.