Scouts of America – Oceanography Badge (Ages 11-17) – UNCW MarineQuest

With a half day of laboratory activities at the UNCW Center for Marine Science, each session has a special topic designed to assist Boy Scouts in completing the requirements for the Oceanography Merit Badge. Each session will cover requirements 1, 7, and 9. If you attend both sessions, you will complete all requirements for the Oceanography merit badge. Attend as a troop or an individual.

March 9, 2019: Phytoplankton & Water Quality

March 23, 2019: Physical Ocean & Geology

MarineQuest does not provide badges. A certificate of completed requirements will be provided. Boy Scouts should provide the completed certificate to a Scout Master who can then issue individual badges.

For more information and to register, visit: https://uncw-horizons.symplicity.com/index.php?s=programs&mode=form&id=ff45bfefaf3bd68bb79976396cff897b