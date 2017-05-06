Saturday Story Hour
NHC Public Library Downtown 210 Chestnut St., City of Wilmington, North Carolina 28401
11am, Saturdays. Main Library. Join Miss Shannon at the Main Library on the first and third Saturday of the month in March, April and May for a special, interactive storytime. It starts with a picture book and ends with a cool project or activity, with plenty of time to play, learn and laugh in between! Parent participation required. Ages 3-ish to 6-ish. No registration or fees. Contact Shannon at 798-6363 or svaughn@nhcgov.com for more info.
Info
NHC Public Library Downtown 210 Chestnut St., City of Wilmington, North Carolina 28401 View Map