Saturday Morning Marine Explorers – UNCW MarineQuest

× Expand UNCW MarineQuest MarineQuest students measuring the waves in the MQ Wave Tank

Saturday Morning Marine Explorers returns for ages 7-10! Join our MarineQuest staff for Saturday mornings filled with exciting scientific fun at the UNCW Center for Marine Science. Each month we focus on a different theme as we get hands-on to explore sea creatures, marine habitats and ocean phenomena through lab experiments, field activities, games, art and more. Experience first-hand what it's like to be a true Marine Explorer!

For more information and registration, visit:

https://uncw-horizons.symplicity.com/index.php?s=programs&mode=form&id=5b18bce60d2f8acf008151b4db6c6ce5

Registration for our May 11th date closes on May 9th!