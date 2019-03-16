Saturday Morning Marine Explorers – UNCW MarineQuest

UNCW Center for Marine Science 5600 Marvin K. Moss Lane, Wilmington, North Carolina 28409

Saturday Morning Marine Explorers returns for ages 7-10! Join our MarineQuest staff for Saturday mornings filled with exciting scientific fun at the UNCW Center for Marine Science. Each month we focus on a different theme as we get hands-on to explore sea creatures, marine habitats and ocean phenomena through lab experiments, field activities, games, art and more. Experience first-hand what it's like to be a true Marine Explorer!

For more information and registration, visit:

https://uncw-horizons.symplicity.com/index.php?s=programs&mode=form&id=5b18bce60d2f8acf008151b4db6c6ce5

Registration for our March 16th date closes on March 14!

UNCW Center for Marine Science 5600 Marvin K. Moss Lane, Wilmington, North Carolina 28409
910-962-2640
