Saturday Morning Marine Explorers – UNCW MarineQuest
UNCW Center for Marine Science 5600 Marvin K. Moss Lane, Wilmington, North Carolina 28409
UNCW MarineQuest
MarineQuest students measuring the waves in the MQ Wave Tank
Saturday Morning Marine Explorers returns for ages 7-10! Join our MarineQuest staff for Saturday mornings filled with exciting scientific fun at the UNCW Center for Marine Science. Each month we focus on a different theme as we get hands-on to explore sea creatures, marine habitats and ocean phenomena through lab experiments, field activities, games, art and more. Experience first-hand what it's like to be a true Marine Explorer!
For more information and registration, visit:
https://uncw-horizons.symplicity.com/index.php?s=programs&mode=form&id=5b18bce60d2f8acf008151b4db6c6ce5
Registration closes on February 7!