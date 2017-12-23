Santa's Magic Key - Storytime
Barnes and Noble Booksellers 890 Inspiration Drive, City of Wilmington, North Carolina 28405
11am. Barnes & Noble. In this unforgettable holiday story, a boy realizes on Christmas Eve that his new house does not have a chimney. With the post office closed and Santa coming by the end of the night, he has no way of telling Santa. But when the boy finds a mysterious key, he'll soon discover just how this key will solve his problem. Activities to follow.
Info
Kids & Family, Talks & Readings