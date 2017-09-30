Runny Babbit Returns - Storytime
Barnes and Noble Booksellers 890 Inspiration Drive, City of Wilmington, North Carolina 28405
11am. Barnes & Noble. Runny Babbit Returns, a collection of 41 never-before-published poems and drawings by Shel Silverstein, features Runny and other woodland characters who speak a language all their own. Join us for Storytime, with activities to follow.
Kids & Family, Talks & Readings