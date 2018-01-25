Runaways - High School Graphic Novel Club

6-7pm. Bespoke Coffee. Our Graphic Novel club has been so incredibly successful that we want to broaden the attendance just a bit, so we're making one for teenagers! This should be a lot of fun, and we're hoping the discussion will be a great outlet for kids to have fun reading new things and meeting other cool people. What better book to kick it off than Runaways! Bespoke Coffee has been kind enough to host us for the inaugural event, and we're looking forward to meeting and hanging out with you guys! This event is for High Schoolers only.