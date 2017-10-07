Run for the Ta Tas

Mayfaire Town Center 6835 Conservation Way, City of Wilmington, North Carolina 28405

7:30am. Mayfaire Town Center.  It’s a Chaser Race where women start first, and men hit the road exactly 2 minutes and 30 seconds after the women. The first participant to cross the finish line, male or female, wins $500. Register at https://its-go-time.com/run-for-the-ta-tas.

Mayfaire Town Center 6835 Conservation Way, City of Wilmington, North Carolina 28405
