ROW’s Back Door Kitchen Tour

Allows visitors to see the kitchens of nine beautiful Historic District homes. Tour-goers see the kitchens, each with a unique combination of beauty, functionality and adaptability, as well as the gardens and other portions of the ground floors of these historic district homes. You might see something you want to add to your kitchen. Information about the vendors and companies involved in updates are available in many homes. Tickets can be purchased with cash at the Bellamy Mansion or any of the homes on the tour on the day of the event for $30.00. The pre-event ticket price is $25.00. Tickets can be purchased with credit cards at Finkelstein’s, or on the ROW website www.rowilmington.org.

Historic Downtown Wilmington 00 Front Street, City of Wilmington, North Carolina 28401 View Map
