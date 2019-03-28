Rob Hart Lecture: "The Southern Porch: A Cultural and Environmental History"

× Expand Bellamy Mansion Museum The Southern Porch

Join us on Thursday, March 28 from 6:00 to 7:00 pm for "The Southern Porch: A Cultural and Environmental History" a lecture by UNCW lecturer Rob Hart. This lecture will focus on the porch and its central place in southern culture and history. It will also examine the porch through the lens of environmental history as a space neither distinctly indoors or outdoors. Following the lecture, guests will receive FREE admission to Tavern Night at the Burgwin-Wright House Gardens for a fun-filled night with live music, food, and drinks.