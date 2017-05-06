Riverfront Farmer's Market
Riverfront Downtown Wilmington N. Water ST. and Red Cross ST., North Carolina 28401
8am-1pm, Saturdays through Nov. 18. Downtown Wilmington. Features local farmers, produce, arts and crafts, music, and more. Items change weekly depending on the season and include fresh fruits and berries, vegetables and herbs, eggs and cheeses, plants and flowers, meat and seafood, doggie treats, tea, honey, fresh baked goods, jams and jellies, wine, art, and more. Rain or shine.
