Public Safety Day

Google Calendar - Public Safety Day - 2018-04-07 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Public Safety Day - 2018-04-07 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Public Safety Day - 2018-04-07 10:00:00 iCalendar - Public Safety Day - 2018-04-07 10:00:00

NC Aquarium at Fort Fisher 900 Loggerhead Rd., City of Wilmington, North Carolina 28449

10am. Fort Fisher Aquarium. Features a chance to explore emergency service agencies in our area. Local police, fire, EMS, federal agencies, military branches and supporting organizations will be on hand to explain their role in how they protect and serve the citizens of New Hanover County.

Info
NC Aquarium at Fort Fisher 900 Loggerhead Rd., City of Wilmington, North Carolina 28449 View Map
Education & Learning, Kids & Family
